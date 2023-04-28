ORANGEBURG - Funeral services for Ms. Kenya Monique Williams, 29, of Orangeburg, SC, will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in North Orangeburg United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ridgewood Site. Rev. Jerome Williams is officiating.

Ms. Williams passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 28, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of her mother, Ms. Michelle Williams, 1996 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

