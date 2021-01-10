Kent Weber Taylor -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Kent Weber Taylor, 60, of St. Matthews, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19. A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Kent was born May 14, 1960, in the Orangeburg Regional Hospital to the late William Nixon Taylor Sr. and Jean Wiggins Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mims Lovejoy Taylor, and sons Patrick and Nicholas, and Patrick's wife, Cecilia. Also surviving are his brothers, Nick of San Ramon, Calif., Mark of Irmo and Kirk of Bluffton.

After graduating from Camden Military Academy, he graduated from South Carolina State University, with a degree in turf management and agri-business. His work was widespread in the golf industry, including management and design of courses in Hilton Head and Santee, Calhoun County Country Club, and finishing as a sales consultant for Southern States Turf Division.

Kent was a lifelong member of the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cameron, and was an avid fisherman and golfer his entire life. He loved family and friends, and any time on the May River in Bluffton. He served as a board member of the Coastal Conservation Association and was a member of the Superintendents Association of South Carolina.

Memorials can be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 427, Cameron, SC 29030, and Coastal Conservation Association South Carolina Chapter, 3021-10 McNaughton Drive, Columbia, SC 29223. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.