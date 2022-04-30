 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenny Edward Hutto -- Neeses

NEESES -- Kenny Edward Hutto, 63, of Neeses, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, after an extended illness.

Kenny was born on April 29, 1958, to Gladys Hoover Hutto and Rubin C. Hutto. He was preceded in death by his mother, his father, and a beloved son, Wesley Hutto.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Pam (Williams) Hutto; his son, Cody Hutto; a brother, Glen (Sabine) Hutto; and a sister, Lisa Marie Hutto.

A service of life will be announced in the future. Memorials may be made to Medical Services of America (MSA) Hospice, Orangeburg.

