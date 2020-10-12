 Skip to main content
Kenneth Weatherspoon -- Harleyville
HARLEYVILLE -- Graveside services for Mr. Kenneth Weatherspoon, 83, of 186 Hill St., will be held Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church Cemetery.

Friends may call the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service at the cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

