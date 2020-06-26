Kenneth Wayne Irick -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Kenneth Wayne Irick, 61, of Summerville, husband of Janice Marie Irick, lost his battle to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Faith Assembly of God, 337 Farmington Road, Summerville, SC 29486. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org or the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.
Kenneth was born on March 3, 1959, in Orangeburg, son of the late Elton Irick and Doris Lewis Irick of Orangeburg. He worked for The U.S. Dept. of State.
Survivors in addition to his mother and wife Marie of 37.5 years include five children, Andrea Kuehl and husband Brian of Summerville, and Stephen Irick, Sarina Irick, Miranda Irick and Garrett Irick, all of Summerville; three grandchildren, Dana Kuehl, Colton Kuehl and Cameron Kuehl; sister, Lucille Jennings of Orangeburg; and six nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother, Norman Irick, and niece, Jorgia Kemmerlin.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 South Main St., Summerville, SC 29483 (843-873-4040).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.