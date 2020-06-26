Kenneth Wayne Irick -- Summerville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERVILLE -- Kenneth Wayne Irick, 61, of Summerville, husband of Janice Marie Irick, lost his battle to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Faith Assembly of God, 337 Farmington Road, Summerville, SC 29486. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org or the American Lung Association at www.lung.org.

Kenneth was born on March 3, 1959, in Orangeburg, son of the late Elton Irick and Doris Lewis Irick of Orangeburg. He worked for The U.S. Dept. of State.

Survivors in addition to his mother and wife Marie of 37.5 years include five children, Andrea Kuehl and husband Brian of Summerville, and Stephen Irick, Sarina Irick, Miranda Irick and Garrett Irick, all of Summerville; three grandchildren, Dana Kuehl, Colton Kuehl and Cameron Kuehl; sister, Lucille Jennings of Orangeburg; and six nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother, Norman Irick, and niece, Jorgia Kemmerlin.