Kenneth Wayne Felder Sr. -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Kenneth Wayne Felder Sr., 67, of Cordova, passed away, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
A lifelong resident of Orangeburg County, Kenny was born June 25, 1954, a son of the late Vernon Felder and Laura Judy. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Daniel Felder.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy Felder; two sons, Kenneth Wayne Felder Jr. (Tabitha) and Christopher D. Felder (Jessica), Orangeburg; a sister, Diane Apgar; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Padgett. He is also survived by four grandchildren, C. Hayden Felder, Halle Felder, Kenneth Wayne Felder III, Keegan Felder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Dukes Family Pond, 6910 Neeses Hwy, Neeses. Palmetto Cremation Society, North Charleston, (www.PalmettoCS.com) is assisting with arrangements.
