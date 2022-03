CORDOVA -- Kenneth Wayne Felder Sr., June 1956 – December 2021, of Cordova, passed away, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Dukes Family Pond, 6910 Neeses Highway, Neeses.

The original memorial service was postponed due to COVID-19.