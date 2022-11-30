Kenneth Thompson -- Greenville

GREENVILLE -- Kenneth Thompson, 58, of 1011 Butter Road, Greenville, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Staff and those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Zareth Wine, 4607 Main Trail Road, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will received limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.