Kenneth Thomas Jackson -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Kenneth Thomas Jackson, 70, of 303 Elders Pond Drive, Columbia, passed away Thursday, Aug.18, 2022, at Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family respectfully requests no visitation at the residence. Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

