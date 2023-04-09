BRONX, NY - Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Stroman, 74, of Bronx, NY, and formerly of Santee, SC, will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Granger Baptist Church, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, SC, with interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Stroman will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Stroman passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Barnabas Hospital, Bronx, NY.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 10, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Family and friends may visit 128 Flash Lane, Santee, SC, or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

