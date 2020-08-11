Kenneth Otto Halter -- West Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST COLUMBIA -- Kenneth Otto Halter, 78 years of age, died Sunday Aug. 9, 2020.

Kenneth was born in Charleston, a son of the late Paul V. Halter Sr. and Clara Metts Halter. He loved working outdoors, operating his machinery, spending time with his family, and was a member of South Lexington Baptist Church. He was a devout Christian and past deacon who loved the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a very friendly and outgoing person. He owned and operated and developed mobile home parks and rental properties. Kenneth designed, built, owned and operated cabin rental properties in Tennessee. Kenneth also loved golfing and seeing the results of his accomplishments.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday Aug. 13, in Bowman Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeff Wright officiating. The family will receive friends with open casket one hour before services. COVID-19 rules per CDC guidelines will be observed with masks and social distancing.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Naomi Irick Halter; a son, Carleton Keith Halter (Kim) of Lexington; two daughters, Tracy Ducker (Michael) of Lexington and Susannah Rast (William) of Lexington; two brothers, Glenn Halter of Brevard, North Carolina, and Michael Halter of Walterboro; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.