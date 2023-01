ORANGEBURG — The funeral service for Kenneth “Milk Mouth” Myers will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has a been entrusted with the services .