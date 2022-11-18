Kenneth Mack -- Orangeburg

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Mack, 67, of 1107 Lancaster St., Orangeburg, will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Leonard Huggins Jr. is officiating.

Mr. Mack passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his sister-in-law, 1884 Briarcliff St., Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

