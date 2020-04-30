Kenneth Lynn Jones -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services will be held for Mr. Kenneth Lynn Jones.
Born Aug. 16, 1957, in Bowman, he passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Providence Northeast Hospital in Columbia.
Mr. Jones graduated from Bowman High School in Bowman in 1975, and received a B.S. degree in social services in 1979 and a master's degree in rehabilitation science in 1982 from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg. He was retired from the Department of Social Services in Columbia. Previously, he was employed by Time Warner Cable in Columbia. Mr. Jones was also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.
At an early age, Mr. Jones became a member of St. Michael United Methodist Church in Bowman. After moving to Columbia, he joined First Nazareth Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Blakely N. Scott, where he served as a dedicated usher.
Mr. Jones leaves to cherish fond memories, his mother, Mrs. Jessie Mae S. Jones of Bowman; brother, Mr. Joseph D. Jones Jr. of Orangeburg; two sisters, Ms. Wanda V. Jones of Cordova and Ms. Cynthia D. Jones of Irmo; nieces, a nephew, other relatives and friends, all of whom will miss him dearly.
