Kenneth Lyndell Davis -- Jacksonville, Fla.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Kenneth Lyndell Davis, 51, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021, at Orange Park Medical Center.

Viewing will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. Graveside service will be noon on Sunday, Sept. 12, in the Shady Grove United Methodist Church cemetery, 9140 Charleston Highway, St. George (behind SG Family Life Center)

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

