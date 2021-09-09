Kenneth Lyndell Davis -- Jacksonville, Fla.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Kenneth Lyndell Davis, 51, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Sept. 6, 2021, at Orange Park Medical Center.

Viewing will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. Graveside service will be noon on Sunday, Sept. 12, in the Shady Grove United Methodist Church cemetery, 9140 Charleston Highway, St. George (behind SG Family Life Center)