Kenneth Lewis -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Kenneth Lewis, 63, of Branchville, passed away Oct. 29, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Jericho Baptist Church, 2965 McAlhany Road, Reevesville. The casket will be at the cemetery at 10:15 a.m.