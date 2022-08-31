Kenneth 'Ken'/'Kenny'/'KC' Wright Chitty -- Evans, Ga.

Ken attended Mira Loma HS in Sacramento, California, until 1971. In 1971, the family moved back to Denmark. Ken graduated from Denmark-Olar HS in 1972. Ken spent 40-plus years in the nuclear power industry. First at Plant Vogtle for Georgia Power as part of the survey field operations team. Thereafter, he traveled the country working as a craft supervisor at nuclear power and coal powered plants during plant outages. He spoke often of the many friends he made throughout his career. Ken loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and was known to spend weeks at a time on the Edisto River in S.C. He also enjoyed shrimping and hunting. Ken was an accomplished baseball and football player. He had a love of music. He brought joy to many when he sang and played his 12-string guitar. Ken will be missed by all who knew him. The world has lost a gentle soul -- husband, brother and friend.