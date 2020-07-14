Kenneth ‘Ken’ Harley -- Bamberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BAMBERG -- Kenneth “Ken” Harley, 53, of 3155 Broxton Bridge Road, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, in Bamberg County Memory Gardens.

Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg will be in charge of the services.

The family asks that friends contact them by phone, Facebook or email. Everyone must wear face masks and follow all COVID-19 precautions during services.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at the funeral home.

