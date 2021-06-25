Kenneth Jordan -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Mr. Kenneth Jordan, 60, of 89 Canterfield Court, Denmark, passed away June 17, 2021, at his residence.

A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Suday, June 27, 2021, at 2433 Charleston-Augusta Road, Bamberg.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.