 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth Jordan -- Denmark
0 comments

Kenneth Jordan -- Denmark

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth Jordan

DENMARK -- Mr. Kenneth Jordan, 60, of 89 Canterfield Court, Denmark, passed away June 17, 2021, at his residence.

A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Suday, June 27, 2021, at 2433 Charleston-Augusta Road, Bamberg.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News