Kenneth Glover -- Brooklyn, N.Y.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The funeral service for Mr. Kenneth Glover of Brooklyn, New York, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home, St. George, with Rev. Frazier officiating. Burial will be held in the St. James Cemetery, St. George.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

