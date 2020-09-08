Kenneth Glover -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – The funeral service for Mr. Kenneth Glover of Brooklyn, New York, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home, St. George, with Rev. Frazier officiating. Burial will be held in the St. James Cemetery, St. George.