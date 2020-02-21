Kenneth E. Hutto Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Kenneth Edward Hutto Sr., 92, of Orangeburg, husband of Vernelle Hutto, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplin Frank Copeland officiating. Burial will follow in St. George Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nick Weggener, Kurt Rogers, Ed Smith and Josh Smith.
Kenneth was born on Sept. 30, 1927, a son of the late Lewis W. and Eva Westbury Hutto. He was a graduate of St. George High School, owner and operator of Hutto Shell Station in St. George and a former mayor. He later moved to Florida, where he owned motels in Daytona and Kissimmee. He moved to Lake Marion, where he loved to fish and bird hunt with his bird dog, Dan. Kenneth was a member of Eutawville United Methodist Church, where he loved to play the harmonica for his fellow church members, and was a past master of Harmony Lodge #61 AFM. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Sue Campbell, Cecelia Daub and Carl Hutto.
Surviving is his wife, Vernelle Morris Hutto; sons, Edward Hutto Jr. and John Hutto, both of Charleston; three daughters, Lynn H. Walker of Charleston, Gayle (Gene) Smith of Banner Elk, N.C., and Debby (Todd) Rogers of Charleston; stepdaughter, Janas Wilson (Mark) Selasky of Lake Mary, Fla.; grandchildren, Russ Walker, Katie (Tyler) Rogers Byfield, Kurt Rogers, Edward Smith and Joshua Smith; and great-grandchildren, Zack, Dylan and Andrew James Smith; and step-grandson, Nicholas Selasky.
Memorials may be made to The Methodist Oaks, P.O. Box 9005, Orangeburg, SC 29116.
