Kenneth E. Hutto Sr. -- Orangeburg

Kenneth was born on Sept. 30, 1927, a son of the late Lewis W. and Eva Westbury Hutto. He was a graduate of St. George High School, owner and operator of Hutto Shell Station in St. George and a former mayor. He later moved to Florida, where he owned motels in Daytona and Kissimmee. He moved to Lake Marion, where he loved to fish and bird hunt with his bird dog, Dan. Kenneth was a member of Eutawville United Methodist Church, where he loved to play the harmonica for his fellow church members, and was a past master of Harmony Lodge #61 AFM. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Sue Campbell, Cecelia Daub and Carl Hutto.