 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth Brown -- New York City
0 comments

Kenneth Brown -- New York City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEW YORK CITY -- Kenneth Brown, 57, of New York City, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at New York Presbyterian Hospital, Flushing, N.Y.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the funeral home. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. Burial will be held at Bub Cemetery, St. George.

Service entrusted to Brown& Son Funeral Home of St. George (843-563-4332).

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News