Kenneth Brown -- New York City

NEW YORK CITY -- Kenneth Brown, 57, of New York City, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at New York Presbyterian Hospital, Flushing, N.Y.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the funeral home. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, March 22, at Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477. Burial will be held at Bub Cemetery, St. George.