NORTH AUGUSTA -- Mr. Kenneth Baker, 50, entered into rest Feb. 13, 2023, at his residence.

Kenneth was born on Sept. 23, 1972, in Orangeburg, to the late Thomas and Mary Elmore Baker.

He graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 1990, South Carolina State University, with a bachelor degree in 1995, University of Pittsburgh, with a masters degree in 1999. He was a network engineer with the Savannah River Site. He was a member of New Hope Worship Center, Grovetown.

Survivors include his wife, Lawana A. Liggins Baker; a on, Kenneth J. Baker; a daughter, Mariel J. Baker; two brothers, Stanley Baker and Anthony Baker; a sister, Stephanie Baker; father-in-law, Charles Liggins (Marsoline Sanders); mother-in-law, Janie Liggins; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at New Hope Worship Center with the Rev. Reagan Sommers officiating. Interment will follow at Pineview Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held from 2 until 3:30 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Saturday at the church.

Professional services are under the care of G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary-North Augusta.