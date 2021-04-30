 Skip to main content
Kendrick Williams -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Kendrick Williams, 35, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg. Mr. Henry Williams III is officiating.

Mr. Williams passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Newport News, Va.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

