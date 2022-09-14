Kendric Allen Arthur -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Kendric Allen Arthur of Orangeburg peacefully transitioned Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
The family will receive friends daily at 1750 Taylor Boulevard, Orangeburg, between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. (face masks are required). Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. in the Strive Hard Educational, Recreational and Enrichment Center, 312 S. Ravenel St., Florence.
Mr. Arthur will lie in state one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Lawson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in the Oates community.
Public viewing will be from noon to 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel.
Services are entrusted to Sherman L. Barno Jr., Funeral Directors.