DENMARK -- Funeral services for Mr. Kendell L. Dyches, 31, of Denmark, SC, will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, May 13, 2023, inside Central Baptist Church, Denmark, SC. His final resting place is Bamberg Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, 2:00 - 6:00 PM, at Carroll Mortuary, Denmark Chapel, 1646 church street, Denmark, SC. Arrangements are entrusted to Carroll Mortuary of Denmark.