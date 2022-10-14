Kelvin Phelps -- Sarasota, Fla.

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Funeral services for Mr. Kelvin Phelps, 55, of 3100 Rose St., Sarasota, Florida, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Bernard Phelps is officiating.

Mr. Phelps passed away Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

