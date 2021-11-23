 Skip to main content
Kelvin Hampton -- Columbia

  • 0

COLUMBIA -- Kelvin Hampton, 49, of Columbia, was called home Nov. 17, 2021.

Funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Brookland Baptist Church. Interment will be 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

A public visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at JP Holley, Garners Ferry Road, Columbia.

