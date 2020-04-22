Kelvin Glenn
BOWMAN -- Kelvin Glenn, 46, of 1311 Arista Road, died April 18, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his parents, Sinclair (Cora) Glenn, 1441 Arista Road, Bowman, and the funeral home.

