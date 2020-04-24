Kelvin Glenn Kelvin Glenn -- Bowman
BOWMAN -- Graveside service for Kelvin Glenn, 46, of 1311 Arista Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Donald C. Howell officiating.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Mr. Glenn died April 18, 2020.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020.

Friends may call at the residence of his parents, Sinclair (Cora) Glenn, 1441 Arista Road, Bowman, and at Glover's Funeral Home.

