NORTH -- Kelly Lewis Milhouse, 61, of North, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, after an illness.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Morgantown Cemetery. Pastor Eric Little will be officiating.

Pallbearers will be Kelly's nephews.

Mr. Milhouse was born on April 21, 1961, in Orangeburg.

He was the son of the late Basil Milhouse and the late Remona Fanning Milhouse.

He served his country in the National Guard. He enjoyed the outdoors, canoeing and collecting rocks. He loved his family and spending time with them.

He was predeceased by his parents and a son, Kirby Milhouse.

Survivors include his son, Cody Milhouse (Tamie) of North; grandson, Levi Milhouse; brothers, Rory Milhouse (Paula) of Columbia, Jodie Milhouse (Joan) of Orangeburg; sister, Sherry Houck (Sandy) of Cameron and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or the Ronald McDonald House at 706 Grove Rd, Greenville, S.C. 29605 or to any Indian Reservation.

