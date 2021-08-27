Keith Allan Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Keith Allan Williams, 58, of 1785 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Jerome Williams is officiating.

Mr. Williams passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.

Friends may call the residence of his mother, Betty Gadson, 1785 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.