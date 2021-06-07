NEESES -- Kaylla Nicole Hutchinson Berry, 33, of Neeses, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, after a courageous battle with COVID-19.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at The ROC located at St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Jimmy Hanf officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery, 2602 Ninety Six Road, Neeses.

Kaylla was born in Orangeburg, the daughter of George and Dawn Williams Hutchinson. She was a Registered Nurse for 11 years in home health care, dialysis, hospice and her latest occupation was working as a traveling nurse taking care of COVID patients.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Aaron Berry; children, Ella Kate Jones, Brantley Berry, Khloe Berry and Kasen Berry; brother, Brad Hutchinson; maternal grandparents, Rexie and Edith Williams; in-laws, Gregg and Crystal Berry and Tony and Ledosta Bell; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, George W. and Hattie Jo Hutchinson.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Jones, Glen Mouzon, Richard Bruns, Brandon Jolley, Quentin Williams and Joey Miller.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 7, 2021, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) and other times at the home of Tony and Ledosta Bell, 241 Coldstream Road, Salley, SC 29137.