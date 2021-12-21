 Skip to main content
Kayla Elise Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Kayla Elise Wright, 28, of 1773 Fred St., died Dec. 18, 2021, at Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of her parents, Tyrone (Denolise) Wright, 397 Medway Drive, Orangeburg, and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

