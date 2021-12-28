Kayla Elise Wright -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Kayla Elise, 28, of 1773 Fred St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at St. Paul Baptist Church. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Dec. 18 at Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her parents, Tyrone (Denolise) Wright 397 Medway Drive, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.