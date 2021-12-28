 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kayla Elise Wright -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Kayla Elise, 28, of 1773 Fred St., will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at St. Paul Baptist Church. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died Dec. 18 at Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her parents, Tyrone (Denolise) Wright 397 Medway Drive, Orangeburg, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News