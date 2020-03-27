Kay Jay DeLee -- St. George
Kay Jay DeLee -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Kay Jay DeLee, 95, of St. George, passed away on March 25, 2020, at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, Charleston. Funeral services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

To plant a tree in memory of Kay DeLee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

