Kay J. DeLee -- St. George
0 comments

Kay J. DeLee -- St. George

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Kay J. DeLee, 95, St. George, passed away on March 25, 2020, at VA Medical Center Charleston. Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and a graveside service on Wednesday April 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark UM Church Cemetery, 1241 St. Mark Bowman Road, St. George, SC.

Service are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

To plant a tree in memory of Kay DeLee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News