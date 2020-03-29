Kay J. DeLee -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Kay J. DeLee, 95, St. George, passed away on March 25, 2020, at VA Medical Center Charleston. Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and a graveside service on Wednesday April 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark UM Church Cemetery, 1241 St. Mark Bowman Road, St. George, SC.