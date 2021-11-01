 Skip to main content
Kay Frances McMillan -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Funeral Services for Ms. Kay Frances McMillan, 85 of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center, St. George, with the Rev. Reverdy C. Capers Sr. officiating. Burial will be held in New Grace UM Church Cemetery.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in St. George.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

