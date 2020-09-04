Kawanis Anthony Owens -- Columbia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA – Funeral services for Kawanis Anthony Owens will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at AA Dicks Funeral Home, 2548 Main St., Columbia. Interment will be in Owens Family Cemetery, Branchville.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the funeral home.

Kawanis Anthony Owens, affectionately known as “KJ”, was born June 30, 2015, in Columbia, to Kawanis Owens and Jessica Charles-Owens. He departed this earthly life and entered eternal rest on Aug. 27, 2020.

“KJ” was born not breathing and premature, but yet a fighter. Our miracle baby that we prayed to the heavens for was a loving, smart, outgoing 5-year-old. Our bouncy, sweet, adventurous and brave little bear was full of life. “KJ” possessed a smile and hearty laugh that could make anyone's day. He loved to dance and always had a song in his heart. “KJ” had the most unique and joyous spirit. “KJ” was Jalee's sidekick and best friend. When you saw her, you will always see him, like two peas in a pod.

“KJ” attended Harbison West Elementary School. Although “KJ” was autistic, that did not define him.

“KJ” was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Capt. Anthony “Tony” Owens and Jacqueline Simpson-Owens, and great-grandfather, Rudy Pompey.