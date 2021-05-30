Katrina P. Fogle -- Neeses

NEESES -- Katrina P. Fogle, 43, passed away July 17, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1976, a daughter of Bryan W. and Sharon L. Fogle.

She is also survived by sisters, S. “Michelle” and Windy R. Fogle; two nieces, Hannah R. and Alexis L. Earle; one nephew, Ethan S. Earle; grandmother, Lorraine Guth; great-nephew, Canaan A. Mason; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and her life partner, Johnny Graves.

Katrina loved life and lived it to the fullest.

A graveside service will be held at Lebanon United Methodist Church, Neeses, at 2 p.m. on June 5, 2021.

It is kindly requested that masks and social distancing be followed during the funeral.

Memorials may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Woman for outreach children and women's programs.