Katrina P. Fogle -- Neeses

NEESES -- Katrina P. Fogle, 43, passed away July 17, 2020.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1976, a daughter of Bryan W. and Sharon L. Fogle.
She is also survived by sisters, S. “Michelle” and Windy R. Fogle; two nieces, Hannah R. and Alexis L. Earle; one nephew, Ethan S. Earle; grandmother, Lorraine Guth; great-nephew, Canaan A. Mason; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and her life partner, Johnny Graves.
Katrina loved life and lived it to the fullest.
A graveside service will be held at Lebanon United Methodist Church, Neeses, at 2 p.m. on June 5, 2021.
It is kindly requested that masks and social distancing be followed during the funeral.
Memorials may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Woman for outreach children and women's programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.