 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Katon Arthur Rush -- Eutawville
0 comments

Katon Arthur Rush -- Eutawville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EUTAWVILLE -- Katon Arthur Rush, 91, of Eutawville, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, in Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avinger Funeral Home in Holly Hill.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News