 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Katie M. Williams -- Elloree
0 comments

Katie M. Williams -- Elloree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Katie M. Williams

ELLOREE --Graveside services for Ms. Katie M. Williams, 77, of 139 Live Oak Road, Elloree, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Granger Baptist Church, 280 Carriage Hill Road, Elloree, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Edward Prince is officiating.

Ms. Williams passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News