Kathy Tyler Lindler -- West Columbia

Kathy was born Jan. 18, 1947, in Orangeburg, to the late J.C. and Kathryn Tyler. She graduated from Airport High School. After graduation, Kathy married the love of her life O'Neal Lindler in 1965. She worked for many years at the Columbia Police Department before leaving to raise her three children. She later returned to work at Lindler Manufacturing in West Columbia, to work beside her husband and family where she was still working full-time until her hospitalization.

Kathy was the most amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Kathy was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family and set an example for them that will lead them all of their lives. She worked tirelessly to be sure that every need was met and everyone felt loved and included. Elvis, hummingbirds, flowers, good food and taking beach trips with her family were among some of her favorite things, and she had a laugh that could put a smile on everyone's face. Kathy was loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She spent her life working hard to ensure everyone's happiness, and we are thankful to know that she is now able to rest in her heavenly home.