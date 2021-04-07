 Skip to main content
Kathy Lynn Moore Hughes -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Kathy Lynn Moore Hughes, 65, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Kathy was born April 15, 1955, in Auburn, New York. She was the daughter of Robert Moore and June Moore.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Hughes; son, Robert Thomas; grandson, Christopher Thomas; granddaughters, Cassandra Thomas and Hayley Thomas; great-grandsons, Adyn Herron and Bradley Miller; adopted daughter, Louann Herron; her parents, Robert Moore and June Moore; four sisters; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Ste 100, Columbia, SC 29210.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

