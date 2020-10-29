 Skip to main content
Kathy J. Williams -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Kathy J. Williams, 57, of 500 Progressive Way, Denmark, died Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, for the public at the Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary.

The family asks that all wear masks and to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date following the cremation by the family.

