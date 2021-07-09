Kathy 'DeeDee' Denise Williams -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Kathy “DeeDee” Denise Williams, 52, of Orangeburg, passed away July 6, 2021, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Bethany Baptist Church, 125 Bethany Road, Orangeburg.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Jim Broad will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Bethany Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

DeeDee was born on Feb. 4, 1969, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of Odell Williams and Elaine Williams. She was an LPN with Waypoint. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, and friend and will forever be missed.

Survivors include her parents, Odell and Elaine Williams; son, Joshua Shane McCullough (Crystal Davis); grandchildren, Landon McCullough, Serenity McCullough; brother, Richard Odell Williams; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to thank, Jackie Hancock, Carol Robinson-Hayson, a special aunt, Nina Cook and a special uncle Danny Phillips (Linda) for all of their love and support during this difficult time.