Kathryn 'Kay' Summers Cherup -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Kathryn "Kay" Summers Cherup, 57, of Lexington, passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Kay was the wife of Monty Cherup.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, in Cameron Cemetery, Cameron, with the Rev. Emma Murphy and the Rev. Charles Bennett officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Kay was born in Orangeburg to David Keener Summers Jr. and the late Nancy Kathryn Griffith Summers. She was a graduate Lander University. Kay enjoyed working with her family at Golden Kernel Pecan Company in Cameron. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Kay loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed taking trips to the mountains and the beach. Kay was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking delicious meals for her family. Kay was an incredibly loving wife, mother, daughter and sister.

Survivors include her loving husband of 28 years; her father; her children, Kathryn Olivia Summers Cherup (Chase), Sarah Montgomery Cherup French (Dylan) and David Montgomery Cherup; her sister, Elizabeth Summers Fogle (Jerry); and number of nieces and nephews that she loved. She was predeceased by her sister, Marian Ashley Summers Harvey.