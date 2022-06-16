Kathryn Creel -- Ridgeway

RIDGEWAY -- Kathryn Creel, 66, of Ridgeway, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 p.m. Friday, June 17, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Burial will follow in the White House United Methodist Church cemetery, 3571 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from noon 1o 1 p.m. Friday, June 17, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel prior to the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Tony Wilbanks, Steve Wilbanks, Caleb Hargis, Larry Pruitt, Orin Ulichnie and Willie Owens.

Mrs. Creel was born in Charleston. She was the daughter of the late Wade Hampton Judy and the late Myrtle Morris Judy. Her family was her life. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Creel.

Survivors include her daughter, Connie and Hayden Hagwood of Ridgeway;;sons, Tony Creel and Trish Pruitt of Walterboro, and Wade and Marla Robinson of North; five grandchildren, Emileigh Creel of Walterboro, Ozzie Creel of Walterboro, Harrison Hagwood of Ridgeway, Molly Robinson and Henry Robinson both of North; three sisters, Pam and David Pfeiffer of Orangeburg, Diane Judy of Orangeburg, and Patricia Hewitt of Summerville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the residence of Robert and Donna Belcher, 491 Lake Edisto Road, Orangeburg, SC.

