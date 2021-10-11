Kathleen Woods Jackson -- Cordova

CORDOVA --- Kathleen Woods Jackson, 88 of Cordova, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Gene Long will be officiating.
Mrs. Jackson was born on June 16, 1933, in Winter Haven, Florida. She was the daughter of the late John W. Woods and the late Corine Smith Woods. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. Mrs. Jackson was retired from BellSouth after many years of service. She loved working in her yard and planting flowers. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, George E. Jackson, her daughter, Debra Kay Bowers, and a number of brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her son, George “Mikie” Jackson (Cindy); five grandchildren, Kelly Griffith (William), G.W. Jackson, Kimberly Smith (Ryan), Douglas Jackson, and Justin Jackson; nine great-grandchildren, JuliAnn Griffith, Marisa Griffith, Wille Griffith (Miranda), Stacey Davis (Rett), Sadie Grace Smith, Cadence Jackson, Hayden Jackson, Blake Miller, and Michael Dukes; and four great-great-grandchildren, Jessa Griffith, Mallory Brown, Cassie Griffith, and Kortland Davis.
The family would like to thank the staff of Grove Park Hospice and Longwood Plantation Magnolia Place Memory Unit for their love, care, and support during this difficult time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.