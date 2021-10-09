Kathleen Woods Jackson -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Kathleen Woods Jackson, 88, of Cordova passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Gene Long will be officiating.

Mrs. Jackson was born on June 16, 1933, in Winter Haven, Florida. She was the daughter of the late John W. Woods and the late Corine Smith Woods. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. Ms. Jackson was retired from BellSouth after many years of service. She loved working in her yard and planting flowers. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, George E. Jackson, her daughter, Debra K. Bowers and a number of brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her son, George “Mikie” Jackson (Cindy); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Grove Park Hospice and Longwood Plantation Magnolia Place Memory Unit for their love, care and support during this difficult time.

